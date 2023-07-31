Business
Nigerian bourse down by N391.19 billion
During trading on Monday, Linkage Insurance led the gainers’ list and Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ table in the Nigerian stock market.
Trading data showed that the Nigerian bourse also closed with N35.01 trillion market capitalisation, losing N391.19 billion from Friday’s N35.63 trillion.
The All-Share Index, according to the stock market report, slumped to 64,337.52 ASI from 65,056.39 ASI. It lost 718.87 basis points.
Over 673.42 million shares, worth N6.47 billion, were traded in 9,788 deals on Monday, contrasting with Friday’s 459.77 million shares exchanged in 8,051 deals, valued at N5.34 billion.
Linkage Insurance topped the gainers’ list after gaining 10 per cent to move from N0.70 kobo to N0.77 kobo per share.
Sunu Assurance gained 10 per cent to close at N0.66 kobo, above its opening price of N0.60 per share.
Beta Glass’ share price was up by N3.50 kobo, moving from N35 to N38.50 kobo per share.
Mansard recorded N0.34 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N3.40 kobo to N3.74 kobo per share.
Berger completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N1 to end trading at N11.05 from N10.05 per share.
READ ALSO: Stocks to watch this week are Fidelity Bank, Ecobank and Capital Hotel
Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ table after shedding N3 to drop from N30 to N27 per share.
Livestock’s share price dropped by N0.21 kobo to end trading at N1.89 kobo from N2.10 kobo per share.
Caverton lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.17 kobo from N1.30 kobo per share.
NPF Microfinance’s share dropped from N2 to N1.80 kobo per share after losing N0.20 kobo during trading.
Sovereign Insurance lost 10 per cent, dropping from N0.70 kobo to N0.63 kobo per share.
Abbey led the day’s trading with 112.25 million shares valued at N112.27 million.
Fidelity Bank followed with 58.58 million shares worth N503.70 million.
UBN sold 51.07 million shares worth N357.55 million.
FCMB traded 49.36 million shares valued at N323.67 million, while Universal Insurance sold 47.50 million shares valued at N11.23 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...