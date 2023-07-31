Nigerian bourse down by N391.19 billion

During trading on Monday, Linkage Insurance led the gainers’ list and Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ table in the Nigerian stock market.

Trading data showed that the Nigerian bourse also closed with N35.01 trillion market capitalisation, losing N391.19 billion from Friday’s N35.63 trillion.

The All-Share Index, according to the stock market report, slumped to 64,337.52 ASI from 65,056.39 ASI. It lost 718.87 basis points.

Over 673.42 million shares, worth N6.47 billion, were traded in 9,788 deals on Monday, contrasting with Friday’s 459.77 million shares exchanged in 8,051 deals, valued at N5.34 billion.

Linkage Insurance topped the gainers’ list after gaining 10 per cent to move from N0.70 kobo to N0.77 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained 10 per cent to close at N0.66 kobo, above its opening price of N0.60 per share.

Beta Glass’ share price was up by N3.50 kobo, moving from N35 to N38.50 kobo per share.

Mansard recorded N0.34 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N3.40 kobo to N3.74 kobo per share.

Berger completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N1 to end trading at N11.05 from N10.05 per share.

Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ table after shedding N3 to drop from N30 to N27 per share.

Livestock’s share price dropped by N0.21 kobo to end trading at N1.89 kobo from N2.10 kobo per share.

Caverton lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.17 kobo from N1.30 kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance’s share dropped from N2 to N1.80 kobo per share after losing N0.20 kobo during trading.

Sovereign Insurance lost 10 per cent, dropping from N0.70 kobo to N0.63 kobo per share.

Abbey led the day’s trading with 112.25 million shares valued at N112.27 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 58.58 million shares worth N503.70 million.

UBN sold 51.07 million shares worth N357.55 million.

FCMB traded 49.36 million shares valued at N323.67 million, while Universal Insurance sold 47.50 million shares valued at N11.23 million.

