Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, August 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu withdraws Shetty, nominates Keyamo in ministerial reshuffle

Dr. Mariam Shetty, a candidate from Kano State, has had her nomination withdrawn by the president, Bola Tinubu, on Friday.Read more

2. Nigerian govt begins central bank forensic audit, to overhaul civil service payroll

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced.Read more

3. Nigerian govt stops salaries of striking resident doctors

The Federal Government has stopped the salaries of striking resident doctors in the country.Read more

4. ‘He’s a miracle-working God,’ Keyamo celebrates ministerial nomination with worship on Twitter

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday celebrated his nomination into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. Nigerian Army claims troops killed bandits, rescued hostages in 3 states

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have reportedly killed suspected bandits and rescued hostages in clearance operations in Kaduna, Kano, and Niger States.Read more

6. Nigerian govt closes all borders with Niger Republic

The Federal Government has officially closed all land borders linking Nigeria with Niger Republic over the recent coup d’etat in the country.Read more

7. Job losses loom after UK drugmaker terminates GSK Nigeria’s contract, forces firm’s shutdown

Employees at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria will lose their jobs this year, as the company has announced that it will shut down operations.Read more

8. Court stops Gov Obaseki’s impeachment plot against deputy

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from going ahead with the planned impeachment of his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.Read more

9. NNPC to construct 35 CNG stations as solution to hike in fuel prices

In response to the hike in fuel prices in recent months, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has disclosed that it will construct 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.Read more

10. Police arrests 39 suspected armed robbers, cultists, others in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with armed robbery, cultism, murder, and vandalism in the state.Read more

