Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu meets with governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, 3 others sharing boundaries with Niger Republic

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday met with the governors of five states sharing boundaries with the Niger Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. Lagos govt suspends LASIMRA GM, sacks facility managers over doctor’s death in elevator accident

The Lagos State has suspended the General Manager of the state Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIMRA) following the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, in an elevator accident at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan.Read more

3. VON DG, Okechukwu, defends Tinubu on nomination of five people as ministers from South-East

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday, defended President Bola Tinubu on the nomination of only five people from the South-East as ministers.Read more

4. JTF clears vessel impounded for alleged oil theft to continue operation

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil facilities in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), on Sunday released an impounded vessel, MT Praisel, to continue its operations.Read more

5. Police begins investigation into Senator Adeola aide’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, August 5, 2023

6. FAAN arrests 21 touts, others at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested 21 persons for various activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.Read more

7. GSK Nigeria’s shareholders earn N956.7m as share price hits four-year high

Glaxo SmilthKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria’s share price hit N8.90 kobo percent on August 4, a day after announcing the shutdown of its operation in the country.Read more

8. Stock market’s investments fall by 21% in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 2.575 billion shares valued at N29.615 billion in 37,713 deals last week.Read more

9. Princess evicted from Big Brother Naija

One of the “All Stars” housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, Princess, has been evicted from the reality television show.Read more

10. Scrabble to feature as demonstration sport at 2023 African Games

Scrabble has been confirmed by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 African Games as one of the sports which will feature at the postponed Games in Ghana next March.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now