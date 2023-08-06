NGX roundup: Stock market’s investments fall by 21% in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 2.575 billion shares valued at N29.615 billion in 37,713 deals last week.

This however fell short of the 2.854 billion shares worth N37.645 billion which exchanged hands in 41,547 deals the previous week.

This means the value of investments fell by N8.03 billion or 21.3 percent last week.

Top performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the week’s activities after investors traded 1.921 billion shares valued at N16.514 billion in 17,689 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with investors trading 160.206 million shares valued at N625.021 million in 1,811 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry completed the list after shareholders traded 152.046 million shares valued at N1.332 billion in 2,403 deals.

Top three equities

AIICO Insurance Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Transnational Corporation Plc were the top equities by volume at the close of trading last week.

Shareholders in the three companies traded 636.217 million shares worth N1.737 billion in 2,751 deals last week.

They accounted for 24.71 percent and 5.86 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Sunu Assurances gained N0.33 kobo to end the week with N0.93 kobo from N0.60 kobo per share.

Chellarams gained N1.06 to move from N2.33 kobo to N3.39 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market valuation drops by N79bn after 5 hours of trading

Abbey Mortgage Bank’s share price was up by N0.36 kobo to close at N1.46 kobo, up from the previous N1.10 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share value increased by N7.50 kobo and rose from N30 to N37.50 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation gained N4.85 kobo to move from N23.30 to N28.15 kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

John Holt’s share lost N0.73 kobo to close at N1.47 kobo, down from N2.20 kobo per share posted last week.

Omatek lost N0.15 kobo to drop from N0.49 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance’s share price dipped by N0.20 kobo to close at N0.50 kobo, down from the previous N0.70 kobo per share.

Eterna lost N7.70 kobo to drop from N28.80 kobo to N21.10 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price fell from N2.97 kobo to N2.42 kobo per share, losing N0.55 kobo in five days.

