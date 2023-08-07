Keyamo apologises to Senate, takes a bow as lawmakers conclude ministerial screening

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Monday evening apologised to the Senate for shunning their invitation in 2021.

The former minister had during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration two years ago shunned the lawmakers’ invitation to explain how the ministry planned to undertake the recruitment of youths into the Special Public Works programme in 774 local government areas in the country.

When Keyamo appeared in the Senate on Monday for screening as one of the ministerial nominees picked by President Bola Tinubu, the Senator representing Abia Central, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the exercise.

He reminded his colleagues that the ex-minister disrespected the Ninth National Assembly and accused the lawmakers of corruption.

The rowdy session that followed Nwokocha’s remark forced the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to suspend the screening and mobilized the senators into a closed-door meeting.

When the screening resumed later on Monday evening, Keyamo apologised to the lawmakers and explained what transpired during the period.

He said: “Maybe it was as a result of the lack of knowledge of the fact that this matter had long been resolved between us and the members of that committee.

“Subsequently, there were so many hearings – budget defence and all that – we attended under a very convivial atmosphere. So, the apology is without reservation. I apologise.”

The Senator representing Nasarawa North, appealed to the Senate to allow Keyamo to bow and go having apologised.

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, moved a motion for the acceptance of the ex-minister’s apology and the senators duly obliged.

He was thereafter asked to take a “bow and go.”

Keyamo was the last ministerial nominee screened by the Red Chamber.

