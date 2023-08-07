Keyamo possibly on agenda as Akpabio meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Akpabio had arrived at the State House shortly after the Senate adjourned for a closed-door session as a result of the rowdy session that followed the screening of the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

READ ALSO: Senate in rowdy session over Keyamo’s ministerial approval

The Senate suspended the screening after one of the senators raised a motion and reminded his colleagues about Keyamo’s refusal to appear before the Red Chamber to explain the execution of the 1,000 jobs for each of the 774 local government areas of the country in 2021.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, insiders believe the meeting was not unconnected with the screening of Keyamo and the stiff opposition by the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now