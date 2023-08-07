2023 Elections: Lagos deputy gov faults public commentaries on BVAS

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has faulted utterances of public commentators on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as used during the 2023 general elections.

Hamzat, who said that public commentators are only talking about an election already won, insisted that they were “not saying the truth” about the BVAS.

Hamzat said this on Monday at the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, where he represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Read also: Senate steps down Keyamo’s ministerial screening following rowdy session

Hamzat, who spoke concerning the aftermaths of the 2023 elections and the use of BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that voting was not done on the BVAS machine but on ballot papers, adding that the controversy around the use of BVAS to transmit election results was not needed.

The event, which was held at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, was the maiden edition of the annual lecture to honour the memory of the former governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande.

The programme was themed “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now