Politics
2023 Elections: Lagos deputy gov faults public commentaries on BVAS
The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has faulted utterances of public commentators on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as used during the 2023 general elections.
Hamzat, who said that public commentators are only talking about an election already won, insisted that they were “not saying the truth” about the BVAS.
Hamzat said this on Monday at the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, where he represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Hamzat, who spoke concerning the aftermaths of the 2023 elections and the use of BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that voting was not done on the BVAS machine but on ballot papers, adding that the controversy around the use of BVAS to transmit election results was not needed.
The event, which was held at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, was the maiden edition of the annual lecture to honour the memory of the former governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande.
The programme was themed “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics.”
