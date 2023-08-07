Senate steps down Keyamo’s ministerial screening following rowdy session

The screening of former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was on Monday stepped down by the Nigerian Senate after the Red Chamber was thrown into a rowdy session mid-way into the session.

The lawmakers were forced to suspend the screening of the former Minister who was the the last nominee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appear before the upper Chamber following the choas that erupted during a question session.

Trouble started after Keyamo’s presentation when Senator Darlington Nwokocha moved a motion that he be stepped down having refused to appear before the 9th National Assembly to answer questions regarding his activities as then Minister.

The lawmaker said Keyamo had ignored the summon of parliament in 2020 over the employment scheme of 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works programme.

The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, following which Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the question to the senators.

However, Keyamo incurred the wrath of the legislators when he accused them of blackmailing him which led to a hot exchange of words by the Senators.

It took Akpabio a considerable length of time and effort to restore order, after which the Senate decided to suspend Keyamo’s screening and go into a closed or Executive Session.

