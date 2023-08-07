JUST IN: Senate in rowdy session over Keyamo’s ministerial approval

The Senate on Monday experienced a rowdy session over the ministerial nomination of Festus Keyamo, wether to approve it or not.

When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio put the nomination to a yes or no vote, the lawmakers were divided, as it caused a row.

Trouble started after Keyamo’s presentation when Senator Darlington Nwokocha moved a motion for Keyamo’s nomination to be stepped down after the former minister’s nomination.

His position was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Nwokocha sited Keyamo’s refusal to appear before the 9th National Assembly to answer questions regarding his activities as then Minister.

The lawmaker said Keyamo had ignored the summon of parliament in 2020 over the employment scheme of 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works programme.

Keyamo thereafter accused the lawmakers of blackmail, incurring the wrath of the legislators which led to a hot exchange of words by the Senators.

It took Akpabio a considerable length of time and effort to restore order, after which the Senate decided to suspend Keyamo’s screening and go into a closed or Executive Session.

