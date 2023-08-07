Politics
JUST IN: Senate in rowdy session over Keyamo’s ministerial approval
The Senate on Monday experienced a rowdy session over the ministerial nomination of Festus Keyamo, wether to approve it or not.
When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio put the nomination to a yes or no vote, the lawmakers were divided, as it caused a row.
Trouble started after Keyamo’s presentation when Senator Darlington Nwokocha moved a motion for Keyamo’s nomination to be stepped down after the former minister’s nomination.
His position was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.
READ ALSO:Senate to screen Keyamo, Mahmud on Monday
Nwokocha sited Keyamo’s refusal to appear before the 9th National Assembly to answer questions regarding his activities as then Minister.
The lawmaker said Keyamo had ignored the summon of parliament in 2020 over the employment scheme of 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works programme.
Keyamo thereafter accused the lawmakers of blackmail, incurring the wrath of the legislators which led to a hot exchange of words by the Senators.
It took Akpabio a considerable length of time and effort to restore order, after which the Senate decided to suspend Keyamo’s screening and go into a closed or Executive Session.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...