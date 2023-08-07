Atiku drags Tinubu before US court over educational qualifications

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has dragged President Bola Tinubu before the United States of America District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, who confirmed the development on Sunday night, said his principal’s fresh suit against Tinubu marked No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.), was the reason Atiku withdrew an existing case before a Circuit Court in Illinois.

“Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning,” Shaibu said in a statement.

He added that Atiku was challenging Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university “which have Bola Tinubu” hence the President’s failure to identify a single former classmate of his.

“In the past weeks, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them.

“However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky.

“In recent years, past Presidents have invited their former classmates to Aso Rock Villa. Even President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his classmates from Katsina Middle School. But who did Bola Tinubu invite to the Presidential Villa? Governors from 1999 set,” Shaibu said.

