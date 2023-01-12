‘Somebody contesting election, we don’t know his age, real name, or schools he attended’, Obi jabs at Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, on Thursday, threw veiled shades at the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, advising Nigerians not to vote for candidates who are not mentally and physically fit as well as those with questionable educational qualifications.

Obi who made the call at an interactive session with students of the Business School of the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, in Enugu, said Nigeria was already a sick nation and as such, a sick man would not be able to lead it out of the doldrums.

While addressing the students, Obi said that an “honest person does not pretend to be someone he is not and is not afraid to tell people the truth about himself.

“Even in the United States during election, they go for debates; somebody once asked Barack Obama questions that are personal and he answered.

“But here in Nigeria, somebody wants to contest election, we don’t know his real age, we don’t know his name, we don’t know the schools he attended.

“Nobody knows his real identity. My name is Peter Obi, I can say I went to CKC, went to University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Both the VC today, the DVC today, these are my school mates. We came into University the same year and left the same year.

“The people I went to school with, I can see them here today, my seniors and my juniors. How come we now have people who do not have classmate? This is very important. This is all about character and people we can trust.”

Continuing, the former Anambra governor said:

“This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person. I am not saying that anyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours, we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes.

“If you said you will fight corruption, let’s go to the road you have passed and see what is remaining there after you left.

“This year’s election must be based on competence. This job requires physical and mental energy, it is not a retirement job.”

There have been controversies and different stories revolving around Tinubu about his origin, real name, educational qualification as well as health status.

