2023: Google launches Nigerian elections info web portal

Google has launched a Nigerian election info web portal, Google Trends Election Hub, to help voters make an informed decision on election day.

The launch of the portal came just 44 days before the 2023 general elections.

Google announced the launch of the portal on its official search blog on Thursday and highlighted some of its use cases.

The collection of tools, according to Google, offers a real-time pulse of the Nigerian election.

The hubs makes it possible for site visitors to check out how fellow Google users are searching for candidates and political issues, and of course, learn more about the candidates, their running mates, and campaign tickets.

Speaking on the development, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the idea was to empower Nigerians “with information during the upcoming elections.”

Read also:School sues Meta, TikTok, Google, others over ‘youth mental health crisis’

“We are organising information to make it easy for voters to learn more about the candidates through the eyes of Google Trends.

“More accessible and useful political information improves the political process and leads to greater citizen participation,” he added.

As of the time of the report, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is leading the search table with 42 percent and followed by his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, at 28 percent.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now