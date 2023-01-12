Politics
Again, Buhari warns foreign diplomats against meddling in Nigeria’s affairs
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned foreign diplomats in Nigeria against interfering in the country’s affairs.
The president’s warning came just 44 days before the country’s 2023 general elections, starting with the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.
This is the second in 12 months that Buhari would warn foreign government representatives against meddling in Nigeria’s international affairs.
In February last year, he asked diplomats from the United Kingdom, the United States, and others not to interfere in the country’s affairs, including politics.
President Buhari made the latest call when he received Letters of Credence from envoys of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, and three other countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said Nigeria was working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deal with insecurity and unconstitutional change of government in the sub-region.
