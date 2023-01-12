Kaduna deputy speaker, lawmaker dump APC for Labour Party

The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta Zankai, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Labour Party in the state.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, disclosed this during the inauguration of the party’s governorship campaign Council in Kaduna on Thursday.

He added that the lawmaker representing Zaria State Constituency in the Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, has also joined the LP.

He said: “Today is one of the happiest moments of my life. I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and I have received great receptions.

“I am particularly impressed by the calibres of personalities that grace this inauguration. In the entire northern states, we don’t have any personality that dumps APC and join Labour Party except in Kaduna State with the Deputy Speaker and another member from Zaria State Constituency.”

