Bandits reportedly kill village head, abduct 4 women in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed a community leader simply identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi and his nephew in the Unguwan Mai Awo village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday morning.

The hoodlums also abducted four women, including a nursing mother during the attack.

Residents told journalists the bandits stormed the community at about 3:00 a.m. and shot sporadically in different directions.

They added two persons hit by bullets fired by the bandits are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

