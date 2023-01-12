Supreme Court reschedules hearing of convicted Senator Nwaoboshi’s appeal to February 9

The Supreme Court has pushed forward the hearing in an appeal filed by a convicted lawmaker, Peter Nwaoboshi, to February 9.

Nwaoboshi, who is representing the Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Court of Appeal, Lagos, in July last year.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited – for money laundering to the tune of N322 million in 2014.

Nwaoboshi later challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker is eyeing a return to the Senate in the 2023 general elections.

The apex court had earlier fixed hearing in the appeal till November 21, 2024.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, granted Nwaoboshi’s request for a prompt hearing of the appeal.

The CJN, who delivered the lead judgment, said the apex court would proceed with the hearing since the EFCC has not opposed the application.

