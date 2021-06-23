My suspension by PDP illegal, laughable – Nwaoboshi

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, on Wednesday evening described his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as illegal and laughable.

The PDP in Delta State had earlier on Wednesday suspended the lawmaker for one month over alleged anti-party activities.

Nwaoboshi reacted to the development in a statement issued by his media aide, Philip Elueme.

It read: “The attention of Sen. Nwaoboshi was drawn to the purportedly, satirical and hurriedly, conspiratorial, very laughable caricature of an action by the Delta State Working Committee of the PDP purportedly suspending him from the party and signed by its publicity secretary, today, Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021.

“Senator Nwaoboshi notes, curiously, that this irrational, laughable, illegal, and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti-democratic forces masquerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supercedes all other documents.

“Curiously and very authoritatively, the PDP 2017 Constitution as amended, chapter 10, article 57(7) page 99 states categorically:

“Not withstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly provided that nothing in the constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complaint submitted.

“By these provisions, the State Working Committee has demonstrated complete undemocratic and anti-constitutional behavior which has rendered their uncharitable pronunciation suspending Nwaoboshi, purportedly as null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.

“In the light of the above abysmal development, Senator Nwaoboshi wishes to use this medium to beseech all his teeming supporters, loyalists, and numerous party faithful in Delta state and beyond to remain calm in the face of this latest, ridiculously irrational charade and unbecoming action by anti-democratic ‘Gestapo – fascists’ and forces of darkness, masquerading as party officials who, unfortunately, are teleguided, sheepishly, and ‘remote-controlled by the usual embattled suspect in the Government House, Asaba.”

By: John Chukwu

