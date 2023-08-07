Full list: Oshiomhole, Lawan, Tambuwal to head Senate standing committees

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, listed the former Edo State governor, Adams Oshimhole, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, among the new chairmen of the Senate standing committees.

He named the committee chairmen after the senators had confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu at the plenary in Abuja.

The Senate president had last month appointed chairmen of eight standing committees in the Red Chamber.

Those appointed at the time were – Titus Zam (Rules and Business), Sunday Karimi (Senate Services), Okechukwu Ezea Ethics and Public Petitions), Aliu Wadada (Public Accounts), Shehu Buba Umar (National Security and Intelligence), Garba Musa Maidoki (Legislative Compliance), Adeyemi Adaramodu (Media) and Olamilekan Adeola (Appropriations).

In the latest appointment, the former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was appointed the chairman of the Senate Committee for Defence, Tambuwal was picked as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing while Oshiomhole will serve as the chairman of the Committee on Interior.

Others are – Isa Jubril (Customs), Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism), Victor Umeh (Diaspora), Lawal Usman (Education), Akintunde Yunus (Environment), Ibrahim Bomai (FCT), Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs), Banigo Harry (Health), Abubakar Yari, (Water Resources), Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), Aliyu Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts), Adamu Aliero (Land transport) and Gbenga Daniel (Navy).

The rest are – Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta), Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary), Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports), Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs), Orji Kalu (Privatization), Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture), Aliyu Bilbis (Communications) and Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC).

Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce), Buhari Abdul-Fata (Aviation), Osita Izunaso (Capital Market), Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment), Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change), Petroleum Downstream (Jide Ipisagba), Aliyu Wadada (Public Account), Shehu Kaka (Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze (Works), Musa Sani (Finance) and Tokunbo Abiru (Banking) completed the list.

