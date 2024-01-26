Supreme Court affirms jail term of ex-lawmaker ‘Mr Integrity’, Lawan, on $500k bribe case

A former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan received a final blow to his appeals on Friday, as the Supreme Court upheld his seven-year jail term for a $500,000 bribery scandal.

This decision by the highest court in the land leaves Lawan’s conviction for corruption unchallenged, marking a significant moment in the fight against graft in Nigeria.

Lawan, once labeled as ‘Mr Integrity’ was entrusted with spearheading the investigation into the 2012 fuel subsidy fraud, was instead found guilty of abusing his powers by demanding $3 million bribe and pocketing $500,000 from businessman Femi Otedola.

This act, as documented by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, led to Lawan’s initial sentencing in 2013.

READ ALSO:Supreme Court upholds Fubara as Rivers governor

The trial judge, Angela Otaluka, held that Lawan demanded $3m and received $500,000 from Femi Otedola in 2012 to remove Otedola’s oil company, Zenon Oil and Gas, from the list of firms indicted for fraud in the fuel subsidy regime.

She also held that Lawan was guilty of all three counts of corruption and bribery.

Not satisfied, Lawan approached the appellate court where his jail term was reduced from seven to five years.

Reading the lead judgment on Friday, Justice Tijani Abubakar upheld the decision of the appeal court and dismissed the appeal.

The Supreme Court‘s verdict confirms the findings of the lower courts, leaving Lawan with no further legal recourse.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now