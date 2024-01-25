Supreme Court upholds Fubara as Rivers governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as the rightly elected governor of Rivers State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court’s five-member panel, in a unanimous judgment, on Thursday, held that the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tonye Cole, was not merited.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, in his lead judgement, said the plaintiffs failed to prove their case with enough evidence.

The Justice did resolve all the issues presented by the APC candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

