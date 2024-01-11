Rivers crisis possibly on agenda as Tinubu meets Gov Fubara in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor arrived at the State House at about 6:00 p.m., and went straight to the president’s office where the meeting took place.

Although the details of the meeting have not been made public, sources at the Presidential Villa told journalists it may not be unconnected with the political crisis in Rivers State.

Thursday’s visit to the seat of power was Fubara’s first since December last year when the president met with all parties in the dispute.

At the meeting held on December 18, 2023, President Tinubu charged all parties in the crisis to bury the hatchet and work for the development of the state.

He also called for the suspension of the move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to declare vacant the seats of the 27 lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the wake of the crisis.

Although leaders and other stakeholders in Rivers State condemned the president’s intervention, Governor Fubara in a statewide broadcast on Christmas Day said the agreement reached at the meeting was not as bad as portrayed by the people and promised to implement it.

