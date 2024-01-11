Politics
Plateau APC urges calm ahead of Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State on Thursday urged its members to remain calm ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.
The Supreme Court will deliver verdict on the appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang challenging his removal by the Court of Appeal on Friday.
In a statement by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Sylvanus Namang, the party urged the people to remain calm and refrain from any act that was contrary to the party’s culture.
Namang charged the party’s supporters to maintain decorum and peace in their conduct no matter the situation.
READ ALSO: PDP, APC trade words over Tinubu’s failure to visit scenes of Plateau
“Whatever direction the decision of the apex court goes, the APC, which has been a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system, would welcome the outcome in good faith.
“The APC enjoins security agencies in the state to be extra vigilant to ensure that law and order are maintained.
“The party wishes to restate its position on respect for constitutionalism and the rule of law, which are sacrosanct for democracy and good governance,’’ he said.
