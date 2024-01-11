12 candidates to vie for Gbajabiamila’s seat in Lagos bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday 12 candidates would vie for the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 seat in the February 3 bye-election in Lagos.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami, disclosed this at a meeting with leadership of political parties, religion, security agencies and other stakeholders at the commission’s office in Yaba.

The Surulere Federal Constituency I seat became vacant following the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila as chief of staff by President Bola Tinubu.

The REC said the meeting was convened to brief party leaders on the commission’s preparedness for the election.

He said: “The commission is required by law to conduct a bye-election in Surulere federal constituency 1 to fill the vacancy arising from resignation of Gbajabiamila.

“It is worthy of note to inform us that this category of election belongs to the class of bye-elections, which are also fresh elections.

“To this end, it goes without saying that political parties must conduct fresh primaries within the time frame provided by the enabling instruments to elect their candidates.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila’s seat in House of Reps declared vacant after appointment as CoS

“In tandem with the provisions of the enabling instruments, the following electoral activities have been undertaken so far to ensure not only the smooth conduct of the process but also demonstrate its fairness and transparency.

“Notice of election was given on January 4 while party primaries to elect candidates were held from January 5 to January 9.

“List of 14 political parties was forwarded from the national headquarters to partake in the process but only 12 political parties eventually participated and have been submitted to the national headquarters for publication.”

Salami listed the candidates to include Akinyemi Da-Sliva (Accord), Kayode Jelili (Action Alliance), Collins Aigbokhaode (African Democratic Congress), Fuad Laguda (All Progressives Congress), Jonathan Ololade (All Progressives Grand Alliance), and Samuel Ekwuruke (Allied People’s Movement).

Others are – Yinusa Adisa (Action People’s Party), Adeola Adebanjo (Labour Party), Jerry Afemighie (Peoples Democratic Party), Muyiwa Adedeji (Social Democratic Party), Oluwole Austine Brito (Young Progressive Party), Emereole Anthony (Zenith Labour Party).

He stressed that recruitment and training of ad hoc officials to take part in the bye-election are ongoing through root training.

“These ad hoc staff consist of serving corps members and INEC officials.

“The non-sensitive materials meant for the election have been arranged, while we await the delivery of sensitive materials,” the REC added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now