Edo 2024: No rift between Oshiomhole and I, APC guber aspirant, Ize-Iyamu, claims

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant in Edo State has waved off speculations of a rift between him and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state.

Ize-Iyamu, who dismissed the claims when he spoke in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, on Thursday, described his relationship with Oshiomhole as cordial.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party Ize-Iyamu is vying to become its governorship standard bearer, fixed its primary election on February 17 ahead of the governorship election on September 21 in the state.

However, reports circulated that Ize-Iyamu has been disqualified from the APC’s primary by a screening committee allegedly constituted by Oshiomhole.

He already dismissed the reports, maintaining that he is still very much in the contest as Oshiomhole cannot decide who becomes the party’s standard bearer.

Ize-Iyamu said: “I will tell you categorically that we are on good terms. There is no quarrel between myself and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have worked closely throughout the party formation to begin to quarrel unnecessarily. The fact that we disagree does not mean that there is a problem. He has a strong personality, I also have that. So we are bound to disagree.

“The issue of who becomes a candidate is not a decision for one man. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is highly respected in our party but even him, will not tell you that ‘I will decide who will be.”

