‘Barefaced lies’ – Amosun berates Oshiomhole over claims on Buhari, exit as APC chairman

The former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Wednesday accused the ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of spreading falsehood about his removal from office in 2020.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at the launch of a book titled: “APC and Transition Politics,” written by the party’s former national vice-chairman North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Tuesday in Abuja claimed that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari did not intervene in the crisis that led to his removal as the APC national chairman.

He also alleged that Lukman, Amosun, and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, played key roles in his sack as the party’s helmsman three years ago.

However, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the former Ogun governor warned Oshiomhole to stop maligning former President Buhari to warm his way into President Bola Tinubu’s heart.

Amosun described the Edo North senator as the biggest threat to the APC’s existence during his tenure hence the need to remove him in order to save the party.

He also recalled that the APC conducted one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics under Oshiomhole’s watch.

The statement read: “It is not in doubt that I have participated fully in the formation and sustenance of our party, the APC, and I can boldly say that the party under Adams Oshiomhole conducted one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his enemies, leading to his eventual removal as chairman of our party.

“Nigerians should not be in a hurry to forget the allegations that preceded the conduct of those primaries and his eventual invitation by the Department of State Service to clarify certain grave allegations.

“If he wanted to insult our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, he could have come out boldly to do so. But his subtle attempt to pass snide remarks at him failed the simple test of loyalty because the former President also moved from his own party to merge with other like-minds to form the APC.

“Also, if he is seeking favour from the Presidency, why not come out and do so? But to tell barefaced lies that, ‘You are working for your paymaster in Lagos, paymaster in Bourdillon,’ is cheap but typical of an individual, who suddenly found himself where he never dreamt of, despite his obvious limitations – education and exposure. This is why I have consistently brushed aside and intentionally scoffed at his tongue-in-cheek apology, which he had extended to me several times. I am now convinced it was not genuine.”

