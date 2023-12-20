Politics
Yahaya Bello signs Kogi 2024 appropriation bill of N258.2bn
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N258.2 billion.
The governor signed the budget a few hours after its passage by the state’s House of Assembly.
The event held at the Government House in Lokoja was attended by the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, Speaker of the Assembly, Umar Yusuf, and other government functionaries.
Bello, who described the occasion as very significant, said his successor would not find the budget difficult to implement.
He said: “I believe that the incoming administration will not find this budget tough to implement. He will, by God’s grace, achieve a 100 percent performance.
READ ALSO: Court fines Yahaya Bello N500m for breach of Kogi SDP candidate, Ajaka’s rights
“This is largely because my administration has laid a very solid foundation where the incoming government will be able to source funds to implement the budget for the benefit of the Kogi people.
“More so, when I step aside, I will always play an advisory role to ensure that the solid foundation laid by my administration is built upon.”
The governor, who expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the people of Kogi in the last eight years, said he was indeed satisfied with his service.
He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, the people of the state, his family members, party leaders, and other stakeholders for their support.
He equally commended the speaker of the House, principal officers, and members for the speedy passage of the budget.
