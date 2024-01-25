BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Aliyu as Sokoto gov, dismisses PDP’s appeal

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ahmad Aliyu as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apex court’s lead judgement, on Thursday, delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, outrightly dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election, Saidu Umar.

READ ALSO:Sokoto Assembly approves Gov. Aliyu’s proposal to establish community guards

The court ruled that it did not find any reason to set aside the concurrent judgements of the Court of Appeal and the Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had dismissed the appeal that sought to overturn Aliyu’s victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced that Aliyu garnered a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar of the PDP who polled 404,632 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now