Politics
BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Aliyu as Sokoto gov, dismisses PDP’s appeal
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ahmad Aliyu as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The apex court’s lead judgement, on Thursday, delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, outrightly dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election, Saidu Umar.
READ ALSO:Sokoto Assembly approves Gov. Aliyu’s proposal to establish community guards
The court ruled that it did not find any reason to set aside the concurrent judgements of the Court of Appeal and the Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had dismissed the appeal that sought to overturn Aliyu’s victory.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced that Aliyu garnered a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar of the PDP who polled 404,632 votes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...