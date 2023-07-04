Senate special, standing committees to be ready this month — Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Tuesday the upper legislative chamber would constitute its special and standing committees by the end of this month.

Bamidele disclosed this to journalists shortly after he emerged as the Senate majority leader in Abuja.

Aside from the Ekiti State-born lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume and Lola Ashiru emerged as the Senate Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip respectively.

The former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, was appointed the Deputy Leader of the State.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has distanced the party leadership from the list of principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, earlier on Tuesday.

At the briefing, the new Senate leader declared that the Red Chamber would begin full legislative activities following the emergence of leaders for both the majority and minority caucuses in the parliament.

READ ALSO: Appointment of Bamidele, Ndume, others as NASS principal officers not from APC – Adamu

The lawmaker said: “Before long, during the month of July, we will have all the committees; special and standing committees properly constituted.

“For us, the next task is to ensure we hit the ground running so that from tomorrow, we are able to take steps that will show that we have a clear understanding of what is to be done.

“The first task ahead of us is to constitute special committees of the 10th Senate. Our rules make provision for six special committees.

“This is so that every senator can get busy based on their own professional background and can properly fit into the sector where they can add value.

“We are ready to attend to correspondence from the executive. Through the committee of the whole of the house, we will commence with the confirmation hearing of the Service Chiefs and some other appointees who had been named by the President.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now