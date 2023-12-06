Oshiomhole begs employers to pay workers new N35,000 minimum wage before Christmas

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has appealed to the public and private sector players to pay workers the new N35,000 minimum wage before Christmas.

Oshiomhole, who made the call at the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Non-Academics Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions on Tuesday in Abuja, cautioned that there would be no Christmas festivities if workers were not paid the new minimum wage.

He said: “Now that you have N35,000, there are workers from different states. Are all the state governments implementing it? The answer is no. Why should it be no, and why are they at peace? Your members are not at peace in the states.

“It should not be a selective application. The N35,000 must affect all workers. It has to go around all workers in Nigeria, whether public or private, that is the logic of nationwide strike.

“Please tell the NLC President that those are the issues that they must solve so that this December, nobody goes home without that N35,000.

“Whether such a worker is working for the federal, state, local government or the private sector, that N35,000 must be paid. If you don’t pay, there will be no Christmas for you as an employer whether public or private sector.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now