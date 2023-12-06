Rivers Assembly gets new majority leader, chief whip

The lawmaker representing Akuku Toru 1 Constituency, Mr. Major Jack, Wednesday, emerged as the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1) Constituency, Mr. Frankline Nwabochi, was also elected the House Chief Whip at the plenary.

Jack replaced Edison Ehie who was impeached as the Majority Leader of the House in October.

Similarly, the Financial Autonomy Bill, 2023 scaled second reading in the parliament today.

In his address, the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, congratulated the officers and charged them to remain committed to their new responsibilities.

He stressed the importance of the bill and expressed optimism that the governor would sign it when it eventually passed.

