Court stops Rivers Assembly from impeaching Gov Fubara

Justice Ben Whyte of the Rivers State High Court, Ikwerre, on Wednesday, restrained the state House of Assembly from going ahead with the planned impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The judge issued the order while ruling on a motion ex parte filed by the governor through his lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN).

Fubara had in the motion asked the court to restrain the House from carrying out any actions on the planned impeachment.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, his deputy, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House, and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi were also listed as respondents in the suit.

A crisis erupted in Rivers on Monday following an attempt by the Assembly to impeach Fubara for alleged gross misconduct.

The Assembly complex was rocked by an explosion on Sunday night.

The governor, who visited the Complex on Monday to assess the extent of the damage to the facility, claimed that he was tear-gassed and shot at by the police operatives deployed to the parliament.

In his ruling, the judge directed the parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter to November 14 for hearing of the motion on notice.

