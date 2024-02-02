Court to rule on suspected Rivers Assembly’s arsonists’ bail applications Monday

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed Monday for ruling on bail applications filed by five persons accused of burning down part of the Rivers State House of Assembly last year.

The judge fixed the date after lawyers to the prosecution and defence adopted their processes and presented their arguments on the bail applications.

He also dismissed the application filed by Chime Ezebalike and Prince Lukman Oladele, challenging the competence of the Inspector-General of Police to file a terrorism charge against them.

The judge had earlier struck out an application filed by the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie, seeking an order to strike out the charge against him and others for want of jurisdiction.

She also dismissed Ehie’s prayer for an order striking out his name anywhere it appears in the charge sheet marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024.

In a short ruling, Justice Olajuwon held that the former factional speaker of the Assembly lacked the legal right to make such a plea since he was not joined as a defendant in the charge.

Ehie was alleged to be among the suspects charged by the IGP for burning down the Assembly on December 29, 2023.

The five suspected arsonists were arraigned on a seven-count charge of terrorism on January 25.

Ehie, whose name was mentioned in the charge, was alleged to be at large with five other suspects.

The defendants are – Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications.

