Rivers Assembly confirms reinstatement of Wike’s loyalists as commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed nine ex-commissioners in the state for reinstatement.

The ex-commissioners were asked to take a bow and leave at the plenary held at the Assembly’s temporary chambers in Port Harcourt.

They were confirmed after the Assembly Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, read a letter dated December 11, 2023, requesting the screening and confirmation of the nominees for reinstatement, and sent by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The House Majority Leader, Mr. Major Jack, thereafter, moved a motion for the nominees to take a bow and leave since they had been previously screened for the same purpose.

READ ALSO: Rivers Assembly asks Gov Fubara to re-present 2024 budget

The Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, adopted the motion and the 22 legislators present at the plenary unanimously supported it.

The nominees were – Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Mr. Jacobson Mbina, Mr. Gift Worlu, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Mr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

Others are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Mr. George-Kelly Alabo, Mr. Isaac Kamalu, and Mr. Austin Chioma.

The nominees are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Adangor, who was the Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, resigned from the state executive council in the wake of the state’s political crisis on December 14 last year.

Others resigned from the cabinet a few days later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now