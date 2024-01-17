News
Rivers Assembly confirms reinstatement of Wike’s loyalists as commissioners
The Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed nine ex-commissioners in the state for reinstatement.
The ex-commissioners were asked to take a bow and leave at the plenary held at the Assembly’s temporary chambers in Port Harcourt.
They were confirmed after the Assembly Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, read a letter dated December 11, 2023, requesting the screening and confirmation of the nominees for reinstatement, and sent by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
The House Majority Leader, Mr. Major Jack, thereafter, moved a motion for the nominees to take a bow and leave since they had been previously screened for the same purpose.
READ ALSO: Rivers Assembly asks Gov Fubara to re-present 2024 budget
The Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, adopted the motion and the 22 legislators present at the plenary unanimously supported it.
The nominees were – Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Mr. Jacobson Mbina, Mr. Gift Worlu, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Mr. Chukwuemeka Woke.
Others are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Mr. George-Kelly Alabo, Mr. Isaac Kamalu, and Mr. Austin Chioma.
The nominees are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
Adangor, who was the Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, resigned from the state executive council in the wake of the state’s political crisis on December 14 last year.
Others resigned from the cabinet a few days later.
