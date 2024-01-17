News
Sen Ubah loses 3 chieftaincy titles, as Anambra monarchs succumb to govt pressure
Three traditional rulers in Anambra State, who awarded Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South senatorial zone, chieftaincy titles in their communities have revoked the titles.
Ubah and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, have been embroiled in a protracted squabble since the former contested against the latter during the last election.
Meanwhile, many traditional rulers in the state bestowed several titles on Ubah during the Christmas season, who is known for being a highly powerful politician with widespread acceptance.
They are Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, and Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area.
However, Soludo suspended the erring traditional rulers, citing negligence of due process in awarding titles as contained in the traditional rulers’ council law.
In response, the traditional rulers involved, on Tuesday night, tendered an apology to the governor and also withdrew the titles.
In a press release by the Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Christian Aburime said: “The monarchs have respectively apologized to Anambra State Government and withdrawn and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as it contravenes the State Traditional Rulers’ law.
“This action by the three traditional rulers was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.
“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu earlier bestowed on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by the three Igwes.
“This was contained in their respective letters of apology to the State Government which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the Chieftaincy titles which they variously described as nullity.”
