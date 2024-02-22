ANAMBRA: Soludo denies buying tractors with palliative funds

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has denied procuring 800 tractors with the palliative funds from the Federal Government.

Soludo made the denial in reaction to reports and insinuations making the rounds that the state government had utilised part of the palliative funds it received from the Federal Government in procuring the tractors instead of distributing them to the targeted beneficiaries.

But in a statement on Thursday, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, insisted that the claims were entirely “false” and “without merit”.

According to Aburime, one of the support initiatives the Soludo administration has offered farmers in the state, is the distribution of 1,100,000 hybrid coconut and palm seedlings to over 100,000 households, igniting the hope of lifting many out of poverty.

He added that this was done out of budgetary allocation to agriculture, and not with any palliatives fund.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a fake news story circulating online, claiming that Soludo utilised part of the state’s palliative funds to procure 800 tractors, which were subsequently distributed to farmers free of charge.

“We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without merit.

“Anambra State Government under the leadership of Soludo has always been committed to transparent and accountable governance, with a primary focus on the well-being of its citizens, particularly farmers.”

The statement added that the Soludo administration operates within the bounds of fiscal responsibility and prudent financial management, insisting that any insinuation suggesting otherwise is baseless and misleading.

“We urge the public to disregard such fake news and refrain from spreading misinformation that may convey wrong impressions among the populace.

“The Anambra State Government remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance for the benefit of Ndi Anambra,” the statement added.

