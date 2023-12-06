News
Nigerian govt pledges to tackle out-of-school children challenge
The nation’s out-of-school children crisis is an issue that the federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving.
In an address to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research Development Council (NERDC), emphasised the need of addressing the problem.
According to Junaidu, a plan has been started by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education that, if strengthened and carried out, will significantly address the problems.
“Lately this government is very serious on getting the out-of-school children back to school.
“A roadmap has been developed and when you look at the roadmap, there is heavy concentration on the need to have out-of-school children reduced,” he said.
Mrs Ruth Agboola, President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in the FCT (NAPPS), urged the Federal Government to focus on schools in rural areas to minimise the number of out-of-school children.
Agboola pleaded with the government to sternly implement educational initiatives meant to solve the issue of out-of-school youth in the nation.
She also asked for help with lab supplies, instructional learning materials, and other things connected to schooling.
“We all know that government has been trying but I feel they should try more, providing free education is not enough as to enforcing it.”
