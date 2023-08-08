Tinubu inaugurates presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms at the State House, Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, now Minister designate, Dele Alake, on July 7 announced the establishment of the committee by President Tinubu.

Alake also disclosed that the committee would be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele.

The committee comprises experts from both the private and public sectors and will be responsible for various aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

