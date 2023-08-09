News
Emefiele approaches court to stop trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms
The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, to stop his trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms.
The Federal Government arraigned Emefiele on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms on July 25.
He was however granted bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.
The government last week appealed the court’s decision to grant Emefiele bail.
In the suit filed through his lawyers led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), the CBN governor is seeking an order discharging him of all offenses prosecuted by the government in “brazen disobedience” of the subsisting court orders of July 25.
He also asked the court to stop indulging the federal government unless it complies with the bail ruling.
Emefiele equally asked Justice Oweibo to stay further proceedings in the charge until he exhausts all the remedies available to him in law and compel the government to obey the order of the court which granted him bail and remanded him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre until he perfects his bail terms.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...