Emefiele approaches court to stop trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms

The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, to stop his trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The Federal Government arraigned Emefiele on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms on July 25.

He was however granted bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

The government last week appealed the court’s decision to grant Emefiele bail.

In the suit filed through his lawyers led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), the CBN governor is seeking an order discharging him of all offenses prosecuted by the government in “brazen disobedience” of the subsisting court orders of July 25.

He also asked the court to stop indulging the federal government unless it complies with the bail ruling.

Emefiele equally asked Justice Oweibo to stay further proceedings in the charge until he exhausts all the remedies available to him in law and compel the government to obey the order of the court which granted him bail and remanded him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre until he perfects his bail terms.

