Sports
Chukwueze targets trophies with Milan
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his desire to win trophies with his new club, AC Milan.
Chukwueze joined the Serie A giants from LaLiga club Villarreal in a deal worth €28m last month.
The 24-year-old started training with his new teammates this week and made his unofficial debut in a friendly against Monza on Tuesday night.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Chukwueze had narrated how his teammate, Victor Osimhen was instrumental in his move to the Rossoneri.
Read More: Chukwueze reveals Osimhen’s role in his transfer to AC Milan
“I can’t wait to get started. I think we have the team to beat anyone in Serie A, so meeting Inter, Juventus, for sure we can beat them,” Chukwueze was quoted by Football Italia.
“I didn’t come to watch or earn money, I’m here to win trophies. My work is to play football and write my name in the history of Milan, so that people will remember me in future.
“I want to make a name for myself and for Milan. I can’t come here and not win. My first priority is to win something, Scudetto, Champions League, Coppa Italia.”
AC Milan finished in fourth spot in the Serie A last season and will feature in this season’s Champions League.
