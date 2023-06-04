Ibrahimovic retires from football at 41

AC Milan and Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The Swede made the announcement at the San Siro on Sunday following the club’s final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

He scored 511 career goals and won league titles in four countries.

The striker also retires as Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.

He quit the national side after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you,” the Swede told the San Siro crowd.

