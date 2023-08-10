International
JUST IN: ECOWAS puts force on standby against Niger junta
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the NIger Republic.
ECOWAS President, President, Omar Alieu Touray, stated this while reading out resolution on the Niger coup at the end of its extraordinary meeting on Thursday in Abuja.
He urged the African Union (AU), partner countries and institutions to support the resolution taken by ECOWAS.
Thursday’s meeting was the second since soldiers attached to the presidential guard ousted President Mohammed Basoum on July 26.
READ ALSO: FOR THE RECORD: President Tinubu’s speech at second ECOWAS summit on Niger coup
The resolution read: “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS stand-by force with all its elements immediately.
“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.
“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”
