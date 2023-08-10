Uganda slams World Bank for revoking loans due to anti-LGBTQ laws

The World Bank is allegedly “pressuring” Uganda to repeal its anti-homosexuality law, according to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, on Wednesday.

After the World Bank halted all new loans to Kampala due to the president’s anti-homosexuality law that was enacted on May 29, Mr. Museveni, now known as X, lashed out on Twitter, saying that Ugandans “will develop with or without loans”.

“It is therefore regrettable that the World Bank and others are trying to pressure us to abandon our faith, culture, principles, and sovereignty, using money,” he added.

“We don’t need pressure from anyone to know how to solve the problems of our society,” Mr. Museveni went on to say.

He nevertheless added that Uganda would continue to discuss with the World Bank so that “they and we can avoid going astray, if possible”.

Earlier in the day, the Ugandan government had also stated that it was continuing consultations with the financial institution.

The World Bank had announced on Tuesday that “no new public financing for Uganda” would be submitted to its board of directors, as the anti-homosexuality law coming into force in the country in 2023 runs “counter” to its values.

“Consultations are still ongoing between the Ugandan government and the World Bank on issues surrounding the anti-homosexuality law,” Ugandan Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi told AFP on Wednesday.

“However, the World Bank and others should be reminded that Uganda is a sovereign country, making decisions in the interests of its people, and this is the spirit of the anti-homosexuality law,” he added.

