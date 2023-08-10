Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report revealsNigerians spent N3.3trn on data, Nigerians spent N3.3trn on data, calls, sms in 2022, NCC report reveals.

A report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that Nigerians and other telecommunication consumers within Nigeria spent N3.33 trillon on calls, data, SMS, and other telecom services in 2022.

According to the NCC 2022 Subcriber/Network Data Annual Report, telecommunication companies in Nigeria made N3.33tn in total revenue for the year.

According to the commission, the total number of active subscribers increased from 195,463,898 subscriptions in 2021 to 222,571,568 active voice subscriptions as of December 2022, a 13.86 per cent year-on-year increase.

Read also: Naira drops further in official, black markets, inches towards N1000 mark

“The increase in the Operators’ subscriber base was attributed to a number of reasons which includes subscriber loyalty, promos, seasonal effects, aggressive consumer acquisition drive, and competitive product offerings across all the networks”, the report said.

It also noted that the growth in active subscriptions impacted positively on other derived telecom indicators such as teledensity, Internet penetration as well as broadband penetration.

According to the report, data usage also continued its surge in 2022, increasing by 46.77 per cent to 518,381.78TB as of the end of the year.

“There was an increase in the volume of data consumed at the year-end December 2022 when compared with the year-end December 2021.

“The total volume of data consumed by subscribers increased to 518,381.78TB as of December 2022 from 353,118.89TB as of December 2021. This represents an increase of 46.77 per cent in data consumption for the period”, NCC said

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now