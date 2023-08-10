Business
Presidential committee proposes stripping Customs, NIPOST, NPA, 60 others of power to collect revenue
The Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy has proposed stripping the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and 60 other Ministries, Department and Agencies from collecting revenue on behalf of the Federal Government.
If the proposal sails through, trillions in revenue generated or collected by the agencies will now be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
“So, move those revenue-collection functions to the FIRS. It has two advantages: the cost of collection and efficiency will improve, these guys will focus on their work, and the economy will benefit as a result”, Oyedele said.
Speaking further Oyedele said: “If you are Customs, focus on trade facilitation, border protection and if you are NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), just regulate telecommunications. You are not set up to collect revenue.
“It can be your revenue and someone else can collect it for you. There will be more transparency because you can see what is being collected and is accounted for properly. It is also a way of holding ourselves to account as to how we spend the money we collect from the people.”
He however noted that there would be a pushback from stakeholders and others benefitting from the process but the committee’s sole objective is to not to take what belongs to anyone but what should come to the government.
The committee chairman also described the Treasury Single Account initiative as a step in the right direction but it has not been fully developed. He said the TSA would help his committee’s work but there are more to do to maximise the initiative.
Some of the agencies that would be affected include the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency
Others are Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Federal Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, National Broadcasting Commission, Joint Admission Matriculation Board.
The Nigerian Port Authority, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian Communications Commission will be affected too.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...