Presidential committee proposes stripping Customs, NIPOST, NPA, 60 others of power to collect revenue

The Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy has proposed stripping the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and 60 other Ministries, Department and Agencies from collecting revenue on behalf of the Federal Government.

If the proposal sails through, trillions in revenue generated or collected by the agencies will now be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to the committee, the Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies are not meant to collect revenue directly.

The Chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday, adding that the FIRS was best suited to collect revenue for the MDAs.

Oyedele, who is a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, said that Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is one of the lowest in the world but the cost of collection is high.

“Ironically, our cost of collection is one of the highest. And the reason for that is that we’ve got all manners of agencies. The Federal Government alone, we have 63 MDAs that were given revenue targets last year, no; actually in the 2023 budget.

“And two things that would come up from that: on one hand, these agencies are being distracted from doing their primary function which is to facilitate the economy. Number two, they were not set up to collect revenue, so, they won’t be able to collect revenue efficiently.