Four die in Kaduna mosque collapse

At least four persons died when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State on collapsed Friday evening.

The victims were observing the evening prayer when the building came down at 4:00 p.m. in the area.

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, had directed the funeral prayer for the victims to take place in his palace at 8:30 p.m.

He also ordered the mosque management to conduct subsequent prayers outside the building pending the completion of the repair works.

Bamaili said: “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday (Thursday), and planned to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident occurred.”

