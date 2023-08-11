Police to discipline officers extorting commuters in Osun

The Osun State police command on Friday promised to sanction operatives caught on video extorting money from commuters along the Ile-Ogbo/Iwo Road in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the affected officers had been arrested over their unethical conduct and would face disciplinary action.

She said: “This is to inform the general public that the Osun State Police Command is aware of the viral video trending on social media showing some policemen extorting commuters along Ile-Ogbo/Iwo axis.

“The Police officers involved in this unprofessional and unethical behaviour have been identified, arrested and detained.

“The command frowned and condemned the act in totality as the erring police officers are currently in detention since Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“They are undergoing investigation and eventual disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct while the senior officer among them has been queried accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, wishes to appraise the general public, especially the good people of Osun State, on this matter.

“The CP said he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member of the Nigeria Police under his watch.”

