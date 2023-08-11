Police raid ESN camp, kill three, recover weapons

Three operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the ESN operatives were killed when a combined team of police Special Forces and operatives serving in the Igbo-Eze North Police Division raided their camp at Imufu area in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area on Thursday.

Ndukwe, who also disclosed that weapons were recovered from the camp, said when the operatives engaged in a gun duel with the subversive criminal elements, three of them were neutralised in the ensuing gunfight while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun, and pistol, 67 live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and other incriminating exhibits were recovered,” the statement noted.

Ndukwe added that a preliminary investigation had revealed that “the criminal elements were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on 21/07/2023 at about 1 a.m, at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North LGA and had made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the council.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to weed out unrepentant criminals in the state while commending the operatives for successfully executing the operation.

He further stated that the commissioner tasked officers of the command to remain firm, resilient, and maintain the tempo while soliciting the continued support of citizens of the state to weed out criminal elements in society.

“We are urging residents of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and owners of medical facilities in particular, to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station. Or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202, or 08098880172, or send emails to [email protected]”, Ndukwe added.

