Police rescue 9 underaged boys during cult initiation in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued nine underage boys during an alleged forceful cult initiation in the Mushin area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He was however silent on the identities of the victims because they are minors.

The spokesman said: “Nine children, youngest, nine and oldest, 14, were rescued during the alleged forced initiation into cultism in Mushin area of Lagos State.

“We need to strengthen the family unit.

“The investigation is ongoing on the matter.”

