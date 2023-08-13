Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Uzodinma dumps deputy governor, unveils new running mate ahead of Imo election

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday unveiled Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru, as his running mate ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.Read more

2. Kano govt redeploys permanent secretary over alleged employment racketeering

The Kano State government has approved the immediate redeployment of the Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Kabuga, for allegedly printing and signing illegal letters of appointment in the state.Read more

3. NMA threatens national action over abduction of doctors in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Saturday charged the Cross River State government to ensure the release of a doctor abducted by criminals in the state within seven days.Read more

4. Tribunal reserves judgement in petitions challenging Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday reserved the judgment in the petitions challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

5. CAN demands investigation into Kaduna mosque collapse

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday urged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to investigate the cause of the collapse of a section of the historic Zaria Central Mosque in the state.Read more

6. ECOWAS Parliament convene Extra-Ordinary Session over coup situation in Niger Republic, divided over solutions

The ECOWAS Parliament will host an Extra-Ordinary Session on Saturday, August 12 via the internet to in-depth debate the most recent political developments in the Republic of Niger.Read more

7. Top 12 factors to keep in mind when buying a beachfront property in Lagos

Investing in a beachfront property in Lagos can be an exciting opportunity, offering the allure of breathtaking views, recreational activities, and potential financial gains.Read more

8. Niger coup: Police dismisses reports of protest in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, has dismissed reports of protests in the state over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) planned deployment of military personnel to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.Read more

9. Ronaldo wins first trophy with Al-Nassr

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched his first trophy since arriving Saudi Arabia from Europe.Read more

10. Kane makes Bayern debut in German Super Cup defeat by Leipzig

Harry Kane made his debut with Bayern Munich in a 3-0 defeat to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday night.Read more

