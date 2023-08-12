CAN demands investigation into Kaduna mosque collapse

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday urged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to investigate the cause of the collapse of a section of the historic Zaria Central Mosque in the state.

At least eight persons died and 25 others injured when the 150-year-old mosque collapsed during evening prayer on Friday.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call in a condolence message to the Zaria Muslim community.

He said the investigation would prevent the reoccurrence of such an incident in the future.

The CAN president urged the governments to ensure safety in all places of worship across the country.

Okoh expressed sympathy with the Muslim community and the Kaduna State government over the loss of lives in the building collapse.

He prayed to God to comfort the bereaved families.

“We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the 25 individuals who sustained injuries and pray for their quick and complete recovery,” Okoh stated.

